Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Tyman (LSE:TYMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Tyman (LSE:TYMN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 89K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,033K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 23.05% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 29.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYMN by 20.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyman. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYMN is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.26% to 8,609K shares.

