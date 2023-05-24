Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tullow Oil is 57.68. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 130.71% from its latest reported closing price of 25.00.

The projected annual revenue for Tullow Oil is 1,736MM, a decrease of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tullow Oil. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLW is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.55% to 75,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,447K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,122K shares, representing a decrease of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 34.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,605K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,571K shares, representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 34.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 6,966K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,204K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 22.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,062K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 18.81% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 5,015K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,968K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLW by 20.21% over the last quarter.

