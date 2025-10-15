Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Tritax Big Box REIT (TTBXF) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCPK:TTBXF) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tritax Big Box REIT is $2.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.03 to a high of $2.91. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of $2.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tritax Big Box REIT is 247MM, a decrease of 23.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tritax Big Box REIT. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTBXF is 0.47%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 258,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,968K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTBXF by 8.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,917K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,635K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTBXF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,062K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,305K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTBXF by 11.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,427K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,018K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTBXF by 5.42% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 11,043K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,494K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTBXF by 3.20% over the last quarter.

