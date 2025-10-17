Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Travis Perkins (TVPKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Travis Perkins (OTCPK:TVPKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.79% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travis Perkins is $12.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.20 to a high of $15.64. The average price target represents an increase of 28.79% from its latest reported closing price of $9.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travis Perkins is 5,276MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travis Perkins. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVPKF is 0.16%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.20% to 33,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 3,443K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,039K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,964K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVPKF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,607K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,675K shares , representing a decrease of 97.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVPKF by 54.93% over the last quarter.

