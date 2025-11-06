Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates TP ICAP Group (TCAPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of TP ICAP Group (OTCPK:TCAPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.62% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for TP ICAP Group is $2.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.62. The average price target represents an increase of 17.62% from its latest reported closing price of $2.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TP ICAP Group is 2,245MM, a decrease of 0.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in TP ICAP Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCAPF is 0.24%, an increase of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 113,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 15,302K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,740K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCAPF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 11,994K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,129K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCAPF by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,746K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCAPF by 8.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,959K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,626K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCAPF by 16.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,743K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,728K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCAPF by 0.64% over the last quarter.

