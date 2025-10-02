Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Topps Tiles (TPTJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Topps Tiles (OTCPK:TPTJF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topps Tiles. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPTJF is 0.01%, an increase of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.57% to 1,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 737K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing a decrease of 16.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPTJF by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 638K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPTJF by 11.16% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 78K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing a decrease of 21.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPTJF by 9.92% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

