Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.58% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Topps Tiles is 86.70. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.58% from its latest reported closing price of 53.00.

The projected annual revenue for Topps Tiles is 263MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

Topps Tiles Maintains 6.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topps Tiles. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPT is 0.01%, an increase of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 2,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 971K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPT by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 787K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 88K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

