Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Seeing Machines (LSE:SEE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Seeing Machines (LSE:SEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 175.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seeing Machines is 16.17. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.99. The average price target represents an increase of 175.42% from its latest reported closing price of 5.87.

The projected annual revenue for Seeing Machines is 77MM, an increase of 69.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seeing Machines. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.72%, an increase of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 391,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 391,498K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

