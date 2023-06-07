Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates SAKARI RESOURCES LTD NPV (LSE:SAR) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of SAKARI RESOURCES LTD NPV (LSE:SAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.42% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SAKARI RESOURCES LTD NPV is 309.94. The forecasts range from a low of 306.90 to a high of $319.06. The average price target represents an increase of 138.42% from its latest reported closing price of 130.00.

The projected annual revenue for SAKARI RESOURCES LTD NPV is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAKARI RESOURCES LTD NPV. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAR is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JALGX - Multimanager Lifestyle Growth Portfolio holds 490K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JALBX - Multimanager Lifestyle Balanced Portfolio holds 304K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JALAX - Multimanager Lifestyle Aggressive Portfolio holds 216K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JLFAX - Multimanager 2030 Lifetime Portfolio holds 59K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JLHAX - Multimanager 2035 Lifetime Portfolio holds 53K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

