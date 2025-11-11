Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates RHI Magnesita N.V. (RMGNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of RHI Magnesita N.V. (OTCPK:RMGNF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in RHI Magnesita N.V.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMGNF is 0.05%, an increase of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 2,992K shares.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,056K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 476K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGNF by 27.97% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGNF by 21.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 171K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGNF by 28.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 156K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMGNF by 11.85% over the last quarter.

