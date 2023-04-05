Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Renewi (RWI) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Renewi with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 294K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 21.97% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 11.14% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 349K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWI by 13.69% over the last quarter.

BLLD - JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renewi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWI is 0.12%, an increase of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 3,502K shares.

