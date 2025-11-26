Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Renew Holdings (RNWHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Renew Holdings (OTCPK:RNWHF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renew Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNWHF is 0.21%, an increase of 18.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 3,242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 836K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares , representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWHF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 350K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 261K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWHF by 2.47% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 226K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWHF by 43.21% over the last quarter.

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 210K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWHF by 48.19% over the last quarter.

