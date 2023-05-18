Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Renew Holdings (LSE:RNWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.85% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renew Holdings is 938.40. The forecasts range from a low of 909.00 to a high of $997.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.85% from its latest reported closing price of 734.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Renew Holdings is 892MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

Renew Holdings Maintains 2.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.32%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renew Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNWH is 0.30%, an increase of 36.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 2,168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 861K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 608K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWH by 72.57% over the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 344K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 70K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNWH by 3.03% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 65K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.