Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Rank Group (RANKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Rank Group (OTCPK:RANKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.02% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rank Group is $1.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.96 to a high of $1.40. The average price target represents an increase of 37.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rank Group is 768MM, a decrease of 3.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rank Group. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 28.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANKF is 0.06%, an increase of 100.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.81% to 8,863K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,635K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANKF by 52.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,011K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANKF by 47.61% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 601K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANKF by 62.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 506K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing a decrease of 21.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RANKF by 40.82% over the last quarter.

