Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates PureTech Health (PTCHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of PureTech Health (OTCPK:PTCHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.63% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PureTech Health is $6.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.58 to a high of $6.84. The average price target represents an increase of 130.63% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PureTech Health is 25MM, an increase of 293.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureTech Health. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCHF is 0.06%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.99% to 14,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAKX - Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 5,609K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCHF by 38.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,951K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCHF by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,858K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCHF by 18.84% over the last quarter.

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 853K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing a decrease of 29.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCHF by 37.93% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 690K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 552K shares , representing an increase of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTCHF by 23.26% over the last quarter.

