Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt (PRTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:PRTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 310.69% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt is $67.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.10 to a high of $69.76. The average price target represents an increase of 310.69% from its latest reported closing price of $16.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt is 33MM, an increase of 413.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureTech Health plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTC is 0.15%, an increase of 1,412.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3,893.65% to 14,211K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lansdowne Partners (uk) Llp holds 14,107K shares.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares , representing a decrease of 33.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRTC by 30.68% over the last quarter.

Diadema Partners holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Persistent Asset Partners holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

