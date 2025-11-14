Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Premier Foods (PFODF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Premier Foods (OTCPK:PFODF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Premier Foods is $2.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.68 to a high of $3.18. The average price target represents an increase of 38.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Foods is 1,060MM, a decrease of 7.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Foods. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFODF is 0.20%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.40% to 107,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 18,032K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,032K shares , representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFODF by 16.69% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 16,959K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 9,993K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,639K shares , representing a decrease of 46.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFODF by 30.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,205K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,113K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFODF by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,872K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFODF by 4.04% over the last quarter.

