Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Pharos Energy (SOCLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Pharos Energy (OTCPK:SOCLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.12% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pharos Energy is $0.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.52 to a high of $0.76. The average price target represents an increase of 129.12% from its latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pharos Energy is 190MM, an increase of 48.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharos Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOCLF is 0.02%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 5,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,698K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOCLF by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,558K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOCLF by 1.98% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 997K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 268K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 28.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOCLF by 50.28% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

