Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Persimmon Plc - Depositary Receipt (PSMMY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Persimmon Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PSMMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.50% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Persimmon Plc - Depositary Receipt is $40.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.29 to a high of $50.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.50% from its latest reported closing price of $37.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Persimmon Plc - Depositary Receipt is 3,080MM, a decrease of 9.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Persimmon Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSMMY is 0.33%, an increase of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.35% to 324K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 33.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMMY by 25.07% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 107K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 20.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMMY by 8.85% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 18.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMMY by 7.65% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSMMY by 9.51% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSMMY by 30.63% over the last quarter.

