Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.62% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for On the Beach Group is 227.27. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 111.62% from its latest reported closing price of 107.40.

The projected annual revenue for On the Beach Group is 169MM, an increase of 2.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in On the Beach Group. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTB is 0.27%, an increase of 92.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.60% to 14,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 6,731K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,908K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 54.61% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 1,976K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 19.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 111.68% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,652K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPIOX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,269K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTB by 31.40% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,126K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

