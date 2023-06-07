Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates NewRiver REIT (LSE:NRR) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of NewRiver REIT (LSE:NRR) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.27% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NewRiver REIT is 103.43. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.27% from its latest reported closing price of 86.00.

The projected annual revenue for NewRiver REIT is 66MM, a decrease of 15.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

NewRiver REIT Maintains 7.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewRiver REIT. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRR is 0.11%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.29% to 20,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 5,566K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing an increase of 34.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRR by 58.71% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,662K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRR by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Clarion Global Real Estate Portfolio holds 3,280K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares, representing an increase of 25.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRR by 39.49% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 1,669K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRR by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,473K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRR by 14.18% over the last quarter.

