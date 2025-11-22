Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates McBride (MCBRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of McBride (OTCPK:MCBRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of November 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for McBride is $2.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.08 to a high of $2.38. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for McBride is 709MM, a decrease of 23.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in McBride. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCBRF is 0.01%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 2,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 977K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCBRF by 25.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 869K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 53K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

