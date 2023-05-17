Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Marston's (LSE:MARS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Marston's (LSE:MARS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marston's is 50.09. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.95% from its latest reported closing price of 34.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marston's is 841MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marston's. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 15.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARS is 0.02%, a decrease of 76.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.80% to 53,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 9,176K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,881K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,933K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 9.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,632K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,827K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARS by 6.77% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.