Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates LSL Property Services (LSLPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of LSL Property Services (OTCPK:LSLPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.93% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for LSL Property Services is $5.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.87 to a high of $6.02. The average price target represents an increase of 34.93% from its latest reported closing price of $3.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LSL Property Services is 300MM, an increase of 69.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSL Property Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSLPF is 0.16%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.41% to 15,721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 4,994K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,763K shares , representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSLPF by 7.25% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 4,341K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,351K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSLPF by 1.19% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 2,183K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSLPF by 3.38% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,195K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSLPF by 2.59% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 691K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSLPF by 2.19% over the last quarter.

