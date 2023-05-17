Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Land Securities Group is 714.60. The forecasts range from a low of 606.00 to a high of $840.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.61% from its latest reported closing price of 634.60.

The projected annual revenue for Land Securities Group is 617MM, a decrease of 22.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

Land Securities Group Maintains 5.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Land Securities Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAND is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 72,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,647K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 15.44% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,969K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,761K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 10.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,619K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 14.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,768K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 11.32% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,541K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAND by 13.05% over the last quarter.

