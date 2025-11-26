Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt (KGFHY) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KGFHY) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt is $8.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.41 to a high of $10.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $6.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt is 13,563MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingfisher plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGFHY is 0.13%, an increase of 24.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 1,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 442K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 56.47% over the last quarter.

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 424K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 217K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 6.38% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 79K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing a decrease of 52.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 25.64% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 78K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGFHY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

