Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Kingfisher (KGFHF) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Kingfisher (OTCPK:KGFHF) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kingfisher is $4.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.20 to a high of $5.36. The average price target represents an increase of 24.98% from its latest reported closing price of $3.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kingfisher is 13,563MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kingfisher. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGFHF is 0.15%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 348,771K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 39,066K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,962K shares , representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHF by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,757K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHF by 13.55% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 19,655K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,298K shares , representing a decrease of 84.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHF by 82.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,935K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,750K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGFHF by 8.31% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 12,181K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,405K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGFHF by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.