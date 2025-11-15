Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Kier Group (KIERF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Kier Group (OTCPK:KIERF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.08% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kier Group is $2.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.15 to a high of $3.52. The average price target represents an increase of 159.08% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kier Group is 3,929MM, a decrease of 3.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kier Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIERF is 0.11%, an increase of 56.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 22,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,665K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,424K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIERF by 36.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,789K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIERF by 28.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,198K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIERF by 20.15% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,464K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIERF by 2.02% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,456K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIERF by 24.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.