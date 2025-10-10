Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Kenmare Resources (KMRPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Kenmare Resources (OTCPK:KMRPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.70% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kenmare Resources is $7.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.86 to a high of $12.03. The average price target represents an increase of 87.70% from its latest reported closing price of $4.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kenmare Resources is 454MM, an increase of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kenmare Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMRPF is 0.43%, an increase of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 5,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 4,765K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,668K shares , representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMRPF by 29.15% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 228K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMRPF by 12.95% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 102K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMRPF by 18.88% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 81K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMRPF by 19.87% over the last quarter.

EIRL - iShares MSCI Ireland ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMRPF by 31.60% over the last quarter.

