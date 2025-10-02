Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Johnson Service Group (JSVGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Johnson Service Group (OTCPK:JSVGF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Service Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSVGF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.08% to 43,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 21,759K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,698K shares , representing an increase of 27.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSVGF by 67.51% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 2,727K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,290K shares , representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSVGF by 31.55% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,566K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSVGF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,235K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares , representing an increase of 19.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSVGF by 19.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,531K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 28.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSVGF by 18.41% over the last quarter.

