Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Impax Asset Management Group (IPXAF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Impax Asset Management Group (OTCPK:IPXAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.20% Downside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Impax Asset Management Group is $3.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.05 to a high of $4.23. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.20% from its latest reported closing price of $5.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Impax Asset Management Group is 214MM, an increase of 33.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impax Asset Management Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPXAF is 0.02%, an increase of 62.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.21% to 1,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 325K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 217K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPXAF by 4.07% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 157K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 94K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPXAF by 1.42% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPXAF by 39.56% over the last quarter.

