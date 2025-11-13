Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates hVIVO (OPORF) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of hVIVO (OTCPK:OPORF) with a Add recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in hVIVO. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPORF is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPORF by 49.20% over the last quarter.

