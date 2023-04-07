Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Hostelworld Group (LSE:HSW) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 52.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSW by 159.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostelworld Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSW is 0.00%, an increase of 34.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 479K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

