Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilton Food Group is 827.22. The forecasts range from a low of 580.75 to a high of $1,102.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of 771.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Food Group is 4,228MM, an increase of 9.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

Hilton Food Group Maintains 3.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Food Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HFG is 0.12%, an increase of 51.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.60% to 5,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,552K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares, representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 29.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 535K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 3.15% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 484K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 346K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFG by 3.83% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.