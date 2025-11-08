Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.21% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hikma Pharmaceuticals is $33.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.54 to a high of $39.88. The average price target represents an increase of 31.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hikma Pharmaceuticals is 2,880MM, a decrease of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKMPF is 0.22%, an increase of 24.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.93% to 8,508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 2,430K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 62.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HKMPF by 83.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,218K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,315K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKMPF by 13.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKMPF by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 374K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKMPF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 330K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HKMPF by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.