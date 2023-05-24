Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Helical (LSE:HLCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Helical (LSE:HLCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helical is 416.67. The forecasts range from a low of 353.50 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 48.02% from its latest reported closing price of 281.50.

The projected annual revenue for Helical is 34MM, a decrease of 30.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Helical Maintains 4.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLCL is 0.06%, a decrease of 20.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 11,567K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,671K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 0.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,484K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 1.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,376K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 3.14% over the last quarter.

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 918K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 1.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 759K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 13.65% over the last quarter.

