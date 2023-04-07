Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Helical (LSE:HLCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Helical (LSE:HLCL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 715K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 2.29% over the last quarter.

EWUS - iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AB Global Dynamic Allocation Portfolio Class B holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 509K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 0.33% over the last quarter.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 225K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLCL by 4.19% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helical. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLCL is 0.06%, a decrease of 20.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 11,556K shares.

See all Helical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.