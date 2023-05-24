Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Harworth Group (LSE:HWG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Harworth Group (LSE:HWG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.60% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harworth Group is 176.72. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 38.60% from its latest reported closing price of 127.50.

The projected annual revenue for Harworth Group is 82MM, a decrease of 50.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

Harworth Group Maintains 1.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harworth Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWG is 0.08%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 3,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 2,130K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWG by 11.22% over the last quarter.

FHESX - Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 500K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 26.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWG by 7.50% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 323K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 144K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 31.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWG by 3.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 100K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

