Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Halma plc - Depositary Receipt (HALMY) Buy Recommendation

November 21, 2025 — 07:13 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Halma plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HALMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Halma plc - Depositary Receipt is $94.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.63 to a high of $111.28. The average price target represents an increase of 60.43% from its latest reported closing price of $58.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Halma plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,028MM, a decrease of 15.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halma plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HALMY is 0.23%, an increase of 24.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.52% to 136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 15.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 21.93% over the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 30K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 1.77% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HALMY by 3.64% over the last quarter.

