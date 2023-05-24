Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gulf Keystone Petroleum is 265.46. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 101.41% from its latest reported closing price of 131.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gulf Keystone Petroleum is 448MM, a decrease of 2.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Maintains 22.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 22.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKP is 0.06%, a decrease of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 13,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,043K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,511K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 11.93% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,405K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 12.75% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 946K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 7.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.