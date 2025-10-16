Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCPK:GUKYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.68% Upside

As of July 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gulf Keystone Petroleum is $2.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.03 to a high of $3.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.68% from its latest reported closing price of $1.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gulf Keystone Petroleum is 375MM, an increase of 129.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUKYF is 0.08%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 9,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,602K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUKYF by 21.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,937K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUKYF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,478K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,348K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 619K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GUKYF by 25.81% over the last quarter.

