Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.40% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gooch & Housego is 757.35. The forecasts range from a low of 656.50 to a high of $861.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.40% from its latest reported closing price of 572.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gooch & Housego is 142MM, an increase of 14.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

Gooch & Housego Maintains 2.20% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.20%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gooch & Housego. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHH is 0.03%, an increase of 17.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 2,000K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.