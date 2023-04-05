Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Gooch & Housego (LSE:GHH) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gooch & Housego. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHH is 0.03%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2,043K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.