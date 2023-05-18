Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Genus (LSE:GNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Genus (LSE:GNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genus is 4,066.06. The forecasts range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of $6,300.00. The average price target represents an increase of 63.69% from its latest reported closing price of 2,484.00.

The projected annual revenue for Genus is 699MM, an increase of 5.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

Genus Maintains 1.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genus. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNS is 0.28%, an increase of 15.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 11,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,006K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing an increase of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNS by 57.17% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,062K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,004K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 928K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 870K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNS by 3.54% over the last quarter.

