Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates GB Group (GBGPF) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of GB Group (OTCPK:GBGPF) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.59% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for GB Group is $13.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.84 to a high of $15.10. The average price target represents an increase of 252.59% from its latest reported closing price of $3.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GB Group is 339MM, an increase of 20.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in GB Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBGPF is 0.05%, an increase of 22.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.11% to 7,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,524K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBGPF by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,024K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares , representing an increase of 44.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBGPF by 44.31% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 809K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBGPF by 12.69% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 508K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 73.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBGPF by 213.40% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 423K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBGPF by 4.47% over the last quarter.

