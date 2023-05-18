Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Forterra (LSE:FORT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Forterra (LSE:FORT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.01% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Forterra is 258.29. The forecasts range from a low of 222.20 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.01% from its latest reported closing price of 185.80.

The projected annual revenue for Forterra is 445MM, a decrease of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

Forterra Maintains 7.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forterra. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FORT is 0.15%, a decrease of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.08% to 29,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 14,583K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,324K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 24.79% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 6,033K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,259K shares, representing a decrease of 36.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,585K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 11.56% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 958K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 12.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 773K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FORT by 12.79% over the last quarter.

