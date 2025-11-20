Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates FirstGroup (FGROF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of FirstGroup (OTCPK:FGROF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.36% Upside

As of May 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for FirstGroup is $2.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.63 to a high of $3.12. The average price target represents an increase of 50.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FirstGroup is 5,001MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstGroup. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FGROF is 0.26%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 53,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11,428K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGROF by 12.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,082K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,055K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGROF by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,460K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGROF by 11.91% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,516K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 96.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FGROF by 43.10% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,906K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FGROF by 17.23% over the last quarter.

