Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of First Derivatives (LSE:FDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.97% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Derivatives is 2,455.90. The forecasts range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of $3,150.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.97% from its latest reported closing price of 1,780.00.

The projected annual revenue for First Derivatives is 347MM, an increase of 17.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Derivatives. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.10%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 3,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,326K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,200K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 4.69% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 8.55% over the last quarter.

