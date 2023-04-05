Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates First Derivatives (FDP) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of First Derivatives with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.01% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Derivatives is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.01% from its latest reported closing price of $1,742.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Derivatives is $4,549MM, an increase of 1,507.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.90.

First Derivatives Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $1,742.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.01%, the lowest has been 0.00%, and the highest has been 0.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.00 (n=98).

The current dividend yield is 10.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 65.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 171.23% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,200K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDP by 4.69% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Derivatives. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDP is 0.09%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 3,193K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.