Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 27.01% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 46.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 65.06% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 537K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VIDI - Vident International Equity Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 102.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FXPO by 37.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrexpo. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXPO is 0.09%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.28% to 37,878K shares.

